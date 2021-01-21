Who is Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason?

Indianapolis Colts selected Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason with their 122nd pick in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eason would spend his first two years of college at the University of Georgia before finishing it at Washington.

Jacob Eason put together a successful three years at the college level.

Lets take a look at how Jacob Eason has made it to the NFL and what he has done since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacob Eason's College and NFL Career

In Jacob Eason's freshman year at Georgia, he completed 55.1% of his passes for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his sophomore season, he suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Jake Fromm.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Washington QB Jacob Eason with the 122nd pick of the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/M8okCvPzhI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2020

Once Fromm took over as the starter, he never gave it back to Eason. This led to Jacob Eason transferring to the University of Washington. While at Washington, Jacob Eason would complete 64.2% of his passes and record 3,132 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Jacob Eason declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season at Washington. He fell in the fourth-round to the Indianapolis Colts. Jacob Eason didn't record a snap in his rookie season with the Colts.

Could the Indianapolis Colts turn to Jacob Eason in 2021?

As of now Jacob Eason is the only quarterback under contract on the Indianapolis Colts roster. We can almost guarantee that this will change in the near future.

With Eason not recording a single snap in the NFL it is hard to believe that he will be the starter.

The Colts will most likely look to the NFL market for their next quarterback. Eason is not ready to become a full-time NFL starting quarterback.

If the Indianapolis Colts do end up going with Jacob Eason as their starting quarterback in 2021 they will most likely go after a veteran to back him up.

Odds for #Colts Week 1 starting QB next season, per @betonline_ag:



Jacoby Brissett = 3/1

Carson Wentz = 7/2

Matthew Stafford = 9/2

Andy Dalton = 5/1

Jacob Eason = 6/1 pic.twitter.com/xJjqEiN4rt — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 20, 2021

If making a decision today it would be a no go for the former Washington Huskies quarterback.

With Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold potentially being on the trade block it would make more sense for the Colts to acquire one of them. We could also see the Colts bring back veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has experience with the team and if they cannot land Wentz, Darnold or Stafford he would be their best choice.

One thing that we could almost guarantee is that the Colts will look elsewhere when it comes to their starting quarterback position.