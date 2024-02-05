Who invented the Super Bowl? Revisiting history of the Lombardi Trophy 

The Kansas City Chiefs will aim to defend their Lombardi Trophy when they lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. The highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2024 game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.

As we draw closer to Super Bowl 58, fans have been curious to learn more about the history of the event. Some have also wanted to know who created the first big game.

Late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt is widely credited for inventing the Super Bowl. The businessman played a key role in merger negotiations between the AFL and NFL for the two leagues to host a World Championship game at the end of the season.

Hunt jokingly referred to the postseason finale as the Super Bowl, picking up inspiration for the name from his kids' “Super Ball” toys. He wrote a letter to then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1966 that read:

“I have kiddingly called it the 'Super Bowl,' which obviously can be improved upon."

However, the name stuck and the first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967, between the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the contest 35-10 under head coach Vince Lombardi, whose name now adorns the championship trophy.

Lamar Hunt died on Dec. 13, 2006.

Which NFL teams have the most Super Bowl trophies? A look at the two teams with most Lombardi Trophies

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have won the most Super Bowls. The two teams are tied at six wins each at the big game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are next on the list with five Lombardi Trophies apiece.

However, the 49ers will be looking to add to their tally at Super Bowl 2024 when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year. Meanwhile, San Francisco last won the Super Bowl in 1995.