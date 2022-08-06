Who is Brett Favre's daughter Brittany? Meet 'Claim to Fame' star and independent artist 

Brittany Favre-Mallion is the daughter of Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. She was eliminated on Monday from ABC's reality challenge show "Claim to Fame."

Choosing to remain away from the spotlight intentionally, her participation in the summer game show has driven all the attention to her, especially since her identity was revealed post her elimination. Here are a few things to know about Brittany Favre-Mallion.

Brittany Favre-Mallion is a lawyer by profession

Brittany, born in 1989, graduated with a degree in law from Loyola University’s School of Law. She graduated in 2015 while raising two kids. She is also an artist. She often uses her social media handles to share her work with her followers.

She has used her posts on social media to bring attention to mental health issues, which she struggles with herself. She has openly discussed her feelings of insecurity, the self-saboteur instinct and the power of her faith.

Brittany, 33, is married to Alex Mallion.

She was previously married to Patrick Valkenburg. They got hitched in 2011 but eventually got divorced. She has three sons from her two marriages.

Brittany is a longtime Packers fan and often makes appearances at Lambeau Field to support Green Bay.

Brittany Favre-Mallion avoided media attention due to mental health issues

Prior to the show, Brittany Favre-Mallion was a relatively unknown figure, with the exception of hardcore fans of the Packers. Speaking to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, she revealed that she tried to avoid the attention that comes with being the daughter of Brett Favre. She said:

“I’ve never really been in the spotlight before and that was intentional, and I’ve gone through a lot of things that I’ve been pretty open about in terms of mental health issues and things that I’ve had to work through."

She added:

“I’ve put my family through a lot of stress, and we’re finally on the other side of it. And I wanted my kids to see me do something like this that would make them proud of me, and they can kind of see me healthy, happy and back to my normal self."

Speaking about her decision to participate in Claim to Fame, Brittany said she felt it was about time to step into the limelight. She felt it would help her resolve a lot of that anxiety and tension from her past.

She gets her competitiveness from her father, Brett Favre

During an interview, the 33-year-old revealed that her father was thrilled to hear that she was participating in a reality competition. As quoted by USA Today, she said:

"We were like the OG Survivor, American Idol (fans). We love competition shows. I don't think he would want me to do reality television for the sake of just being on reality television, but the fact that it was a competition, he thought that was really cool."

Brittany added that the only advice she received from her father was to have fun. She added:

"You have contracts and money and you have this attention, but really you're just playing a game that kids also play. So that was kind of his thing: go in there, have fun, be yourself and treat people with respect and enjoy it."

She was eliminated fourth after her identity was exposed on the show

The entire premise of the show, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is to bring relatives of celebrities together under one roof and compete to conceal their identity. The winner of the 10-episode season will be awarded $100,000.

Brittany was eliminated fourth, following M Lamar (brother of Laverne Cox), Cubb Coleman (cousin of Zendaya) and Maxwell Norris (grandson of Chuck Norris).

