Who is Isaiah Bolden's father, Juran? Meet the 2023 NFL Draft prospect's dad 

Isaiah Bolden has decided to turn pro after an impressive season with Jackson State University. The cornerback has made himself eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft and is bound to garner some attention from top suitors.

Did you know that Isaiah is also the son of former NFL cornerback Juran Bolden? Juran was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He previously spent one season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Juran had one-year stints with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs each, before returning to Winnipeg in 2000. He then returned to play for two seasons with the Falcons.

Bolden Sr. was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2004. He was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005. Juran ended his career after a one-year spell with the Blue Bombers in 2007, a team he joined for the third time in his career.

Over the course of his NFL career, Juran racked up a total of 191 tackles across 109 games with 10 interceptions and one touchdown.

How did Isaiah Bolden fare for Jackson State University last season?

Jackson State University CB Isaiah Bolden

Isaiah Bolden finished his senior year at Jackson State University. The cornerback finished with 44 tackles -- 30 of them being solo. He also amassed seven pass breakups and averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns.

He helped the team top the SWAC East division with a 10-0 record. Bolden then led the backline for Jackson State as they went on to win the SWAC Championship game. However, their only loss of the season came in overtime against the NC Central Eagles in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Bolden is projected to be picked in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many analysts believe that the cornerback will get selected after the fifth round.

Poll : 0 votes