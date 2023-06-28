Who is Isaiah Rodgers’ girlfriend Genie Gabrielle? A peek into Colts star’s life

Isaiah Rodgers is one of many NFL players facing a season-long suspension for possible violations of the league's gambling policy. The Indianapolis Colts cornerback is reportedly set to miss the entirety of the 2023 season.

Amid Rodgers' pending suspension, fans have been curious about his personal life, especially his girlfriend, Genie Gabrielle.

Genie works as a makeup artist, and some reports claim she is also an influencer. She has over 76,500 followers on Instagram and has her own makeup page as well.

Rodgers and Genie welcomed their first daughter, Maliyah, on September 13, 2022. Her online profile says that she is based in Tampa, Florida.

Some reports claim that Genie is also the mother to Rodgers' eldest son, Isaiah Jr. However, her Instagram bio reads that she is only Maliyah's mother.

Genie and Rodgers do not have any pictures of themselves together on social media, which suggests that they want to keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

Isaiah Rodgers' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers

Isaiah Rodgers racked up 34 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble in 14 games for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 season. However, his campaign was cut short in December due to a knee injury. The Colts eventually finished third in the AFC South with a 4-12-1 record.

Indianapolis selected Rodgers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the team, the cornerback has recorded 90 tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, and one touchdown.

Rodgers was set to start at cornerback for the Colts next season. However, it appears that the player will miss the entire 2023 NFL season due to suspension.

While Rodgers' suspension is yet to be decided by the league, the Colts star has admitted his wrongdoing. Earlier this month, in an Instagram post, the cornerback apologized for his involvement in pervasive betting, including wagers placed against his own team.

