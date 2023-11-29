Who is Jaelan Phillips' girlfriend, Morgan Ledenko? All about Dolphins star's partner

Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles while playing against the New York Jets in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins placed the linebacker on the injured reserve list, suggesting that the player might not return for the rest of the season.

Phillips was having a strong season with the Dolphins prior to his injury. He racked up 45 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception across eight games.

Amid rumors that Phillips is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Morgan Ledenko.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All we know about Morgan Ledenko

Jaelan Phillips(R) with his girlfriend Morgan Ledenko

As per reports, Mogran Ledenko was born on Oct. 26, 2000, to Robbie and Tami Ledenko in Rancho Santa Fe, California. She attended Torrey Pines High School and took a liking to soccer.

Ledenko later enrolled at the University of Miami and also played on the college soccer team, Miami Hurricanes, as a defender. She met Jaelan Phillips at the University and the two began dating in 2019. Reports claim that their love for sports brought them together.

According to reports, Ledenko is currently pursuing her major in communication and media studies at Florida International University. Additionally, she also works as an entrepreneur, working with the fashion apparel lines Semispoiled and Vintage Fits by M.

Ledenko often attends Miami Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium to support her boyfriend, Jaelan.

When will Jaelan Phillips return for the Miami Dolphins?

According to reports, Jaelan Phillips has been ruled out for the season with his Achilles injury. The Miami Dolphins linebacker left the Week 12 game against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter.

As things stand, there is no timeline on when Phillips will return. However, if his surgery goes well, he should be available for the Dolphins at the start of the 2024 NFL season.