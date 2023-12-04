Who are the Jaguars-Bengals announcers on ESPN? All about NFL Week 13 MNF game's coverage team

The Jacksonville Jaguars will lock horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 4 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the Jaguars-Bengals game booth on ESPN, Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the crunch contest and John Parry will be the rules analyst. Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Aikman will provide color commentary for the game on Monday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report for NFL Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will start in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) have listed Tyson Campbell (hamstring), Travis Etienne Jr. (Ribs), Luke Farrell (toe) and Brenton Strange (foot) as questionable for the Week 13 game.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to lead the offense for the hosts on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) have ruled out cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad/ankle) for Week 13. The visitors have also listed D'Ante Smith (knee) and Jay Tufele (illness) as questionable.

Since Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Jake Browning will assume the role as the starting quarterback for the Bengals.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: TV schedule and live stream details

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 NFL game will air on ESPN. Fans in Cincinnati can watch the matchup on WCPO-TV (Channel 9). The game won't be broadcast locally in Jacksonville since it is on a Monday.

The Jaguars-Bengals contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Stadium : EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Date : Monday, Dec. 4

: Monday, Dec. 4 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN, WCPO-TV (Channel 9) for locals in Cincinnati

: ESPN, WCPO-TV (Channel 9) for locals in Cincinnati Streaming: Fubo TV