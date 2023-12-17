Who are the Jaguars-Ravens announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 15 SNF game's coverage

Sunday Night Football's Week 15 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars promises to be an exciting AFC battle. This will have a significant impact on who leads the AFC and gets a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The game, which will be televised nationally on NBC, will begin at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 17 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike Tirico will call play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth will serve as analyst while Melissa Stark will provide sideline coverage.

The Ravens and Jaguars are now leading their respective divisions; in the AFC North, Baltimore leads the Cleveland Browns by two games, while in the AFC South, Jacksonville leads the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans by one game.

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling victory in Week 14, the Ravens will have won four straight games if they defeat the Jaguars today.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, has lost its last two games, the most recent being a 31-27 match against the Browns last week. They will be trying to prevent losing three games in a row when they host the Ravens.

If the Ravens defeat Jacksonville on Sunday Night Football, they will secure a postseason berth. They might also get nearer to capturing the AFC North title for the first time in four years.

How to watch and stream Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football?

Fans can watch the game on Peacock as it's airing on NBC. Additional streaming options include NFL+ and FuboTV.nSee below for additional information on how to watch or stream the Week 15 Sunday Night Football game live:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentator), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+, SlingTV