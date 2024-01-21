Who is Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson? All about Lions RB's personal relationship

Jahmyr Gibbs plays as a running back for the Detroit Lions in the NFL. After representing Alabama in his final year of college football, he was chosen by the Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The young player has played a significant role in leading his club to a spot in the divisional round in his first season in the NFL.

At the moment, Gibbs and 22-year-old Nicole Anderson are in a relationship. Nicole is an authorized real estate professional born on Sept. 6, 2001, in Libertyville, Illinois. She is employed by one of the biggest real estate firms in the country, Keller Williams North Shore West, in Illinois.

Nicole graduated from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, with a bachelor's degree in social work. Her Instagram bio indicates that she is half Korean and half Swedish.

Despite not having any images of them together on their social media accounts yet, Gibbs and Nicole have been sharing pictures of each other on their Instagram stories. Nicole has also been at a number of NFL games to watch Gibbs in action. Many of her social media posts show Nicole's love of travel.

She updates her followers with pictures and stories from her travels across the globe on a regular basis. She also periodically gives a glimpse into her job as a real estate agent and highlights experiences from her everyday life.

Jahmyr Gibbs' college football stats

Jahmyr Gibbs went to Dalton High School while growing up in Dalton, Georgia. He finished high school with 4,882 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns. Gibbs turned down offers from Michigan, Texas A&M and North Carolina to play collegiate football at Georgia Tech instead.

During his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Gibbs carried the ball 232 times for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns. In 19 starts, he also added 59 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2022, Jahmyr Gibbs moved from Georgia Tech to the University of Alabama. The standout running back maintained his high level of playmaking in just one season with Alabama, racking up outstanding receiving and rushing yards and scoring several touchdowns while showcasing his versatile skill set.

Gibbs totaled 151 rushes for 926 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the 2022 season. In addition, he recorded three receiving touchdowns and 44 catches for 444 receiving yards.

The Detroit Lions selected Gibbs with the 12th overall choice in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.