Who is Jake Browning's girlfriend Stephanie Niles? All about Bengals QB's partner

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning took center stage after Joe Burrow was declared out for their Week 11 Thursday Night Football game. The Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a wrist injury that the team didn’t disclose in their injury report.

With Burrow sidelined, it’s now Browning’s mission to hopefully lead the Bengals to victory against their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The people close to him, especially his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, will be wishing for his success.

Who is Stephanie Niles, Jake Browning’s girlfriend?

Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles met as students at the University of Washington. After playing high school football in Folsom, California, Browning played four seasons for the Huskies. In 54 starts, Browning had 958 completions for 12,296 yards and 94 touchdowns.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Niles has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Information Systems. She was a Dean’s Lister who also took a User Experience Design course from the online learning platform General Assembly. Niles also speaks French and simplified Chinese aside from English.

She co-founded 7th Street Swim, a luxury, sustainable swimwear brand, in February 2020. According to the company’s profile:

“7th Street Swim brings city girls to the beach and does it with the planet in mind. Our updated classics will never go out of style, just like the city that inspired them.”

Here’s her Instagram post about 7th Street’s launch.

Before establishing 7th Street Swim, Browning’s girlfriend specialized in Risk Assurance for PwC from August 2018 to May 2019. Niles is currently working for Decked, LLC in Sun Valley, Idaho. After delving into finance for six months, she became an Information System Project Manager in November 2021.

Niles watches Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals whenever she’s free. She last posted about the AFC North squad on Instagram last September.

Jake Browning’s NFL career

The Minnesota Vikings signed Jake Browning to their practice squad after becoming an undrafted free agent in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Vikings waived him during the final roster cuts for the 2020 season. Minnesota brought him back on a reserve/future contract in January 2021 before waiving him seven months later.

Browning got another shot in the NFL after joining the Bengals practice squad in 2021. He was signed to a reserve/future contract in February 2022 and was waived before the 2022 regular season. Browning won the Bengals’ backup quarterback job over Trevor Siemian.

Browning threw a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the final minutes of their Week 11 game. He finished with eight completions for 68 yards and four carries for 40 yards in a 34-20 loss.