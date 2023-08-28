Who is Jameis Winston's wife, Breion Allen? All about Saints QB's personal life

According to Ashley Vega of the US SUN, Breion Allen is a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the wife of American quarterback Jameis Winston. She currently works from her company's base in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Breion was a distinguished basketball star in high school and helped her basketball team to two state championships. Due to her athletic prowess, she even earned a sports scholarship to study sports management and sociology at Rice University, playing for their basketball team in the process.

Besides her day job as a real estate agent, Allen also owns a sports clothing line called Herrway. She can regularly be seen on the sidelines supporting her husband during NFL games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How did Jameis Winston and Breion Allen meet each other?

Jameis Winston and Breion met in high school in Bessmer, Alabama. Winston was the school's star quarterback, while Allen was a standout basketball player. While the QB was dropping dimes on the Gridiron, Breion averaged 11 points and made 58 three-pointers during her senior season.

The couple eventually got athletic scholarships to study at the University. Winston enrolled in Florida State, while Allen chose Rice University.

Do Jameis Winston and Breion Allen have children?

Jameis and Allen welcomed their first child, a son Antonor Malachi Winston, into the world on June 29, 2018. They soon added another bundle of joy to the family. Their second child, son Taurus Allen Winston, was born on December 31, 2020.

Jameis Winston's NFL career highlights

After a stellar college career with the Florida Gators, where he won every significant quarterback award in the nation, Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston with the first pick of the 2015 Draft.

The player has had his ups and downs in the NFL, becoming one of the hardest QBs to access. His career highlights include, but aren't limited to, a Pro Bowl nod and an NFL passing yards leader award. He also holds a plethora of Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise records.

The main drawback to Winston's game is his penchant for getting his passes intercepted, and that's why he is not a starting-caliber QB in the NFL. He will head into the 2023 NFL season as a backup to Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints during his first season in New Orleans as the team looks to jump up to postseason contention.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 15 votes