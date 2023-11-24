Who are Jared Goff's parents, Jerry and Nancy? All about Lions QB's family

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has one of the most interesting careers in the NFL. Goff went from an overrated first-overall pick on the Los Angeles Rams to an underrated passer for the much-maligned Detroit Lions, all before his thirtieth birthday. These days, Goff leads an exciting Detroit offense as they attempt to make their first deep postseason run in quite some time.

In this piece, we will shine the light on Goff's parents, Jerry and Nancy Goff. We will highlight their careers, offspring, and bond that has helped shape Jared Goff to be the player that he is today. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Jared Goff's father, Jerry Goff?

Jared Goff's father is Jerry Goff, a former Major League Baseball catcher for the Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Houston Astros.

Jerry Goff was a highly touted high school prospect. He was drafted twice by the Oakland Athletics (1983) and New York Yankees (1984) but opted to attend the University of California in Berkeley. Goff went on to become a Cali legend and currently has the ninth most home runs in the school's illustrious history. He was drafted in Round 3 of the 1986 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, finally agreeing to go pro after years of persuasion.

Jerry Goff had a decade-long MLB career. He played a total of 90 games in the MLB, batting .215 with a .320 on-base percentage. Having a ten-year-long MLB career isn't everyone's cup of tea, and Jerry Goff deserves credit for his tenacity and efforts in playing baseball on the biggest stage. That is something that the younger Goff can relate to in his NFL career.

Who is Jared Goff's mother, Nancy Goff?

Jared Goff's mother is Nancy Goff, a mortgage advisor for Flagstar Bank. Nancy Goff shares a close relationship with her Pro Bowl son, and in 2016, she accompanied Jared to the NFL Draft, where he was chosen first overall by the LA Rams. The Goffs walked the red carpet together in what was a proud moment for the family.

Jerry and Nancy Goff share two children, namely Jared, and a daughter, Lauren Goff. The family was raised to be super tight, and you can regularly see the Goffs supporting each other during important occasions. The siblings, Jared and Lauren are in committed relationships. Jared got engaged to longtime girlfriend Christen Harper in 2022, while Lauren got married to her husband, Mason Butts, in 2017.