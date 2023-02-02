Who is Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie McDevitt?

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie McDevitt have been together for almost a decade. McDevitt will be in the stands in a few days supporting her significant other in Super Bowl LVII, and she might bring a few special people along as well.

How did Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt meet?

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt met on Tinder as the Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center was looking for a compatible dating partner.

Kelce and McDevitt went Instagram official in 2015.

Since then, the couple have been seen together at public functions and on McDevitt's social media platforms. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2018.

Kylie grew up in Narberth, a suburb of Philadelphia. She attended Cabrini University in Pennsylvania, where she majored in Communications.

She was interested in sports growing up and played field hockey at Lower Marion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. She has served as a head coach at her former high school.

Do Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt have children?

Yes, Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt have children. They are the parents of two adorable daughters.

Their first daughter, Wyatt, was born in October 2019. They then welcomed Elliott in March 2021. Interestingly, Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt are currently expecting another child to add to the Kelce family.

How has Jason Kelce been performing this season?

Jason Kelce is having another All-Pro season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The experienced center is one of the greatest players in his position and has reinforced his reputation with every game he's played. Kelce has been pivotal for the Eagles all season long and is part of arguably the league's best offensive line.

Next on his schedule is a trip to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 12.

Kelce will be coming up against his younger brother, Travis, as they become the first biological brothers ever to compete against each other in a Super Bowl.

