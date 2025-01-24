Who are Jayden Daniels' agents? Everything we know about Commanders QB's representatives

Jayden Daniels has been the talk of the town for the Washington Commanders this season. The rookie quarterback has led the team to the NFC championship game, where the Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since Daniels could be the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl, fans have been eager to know more about his agents.

According to reports, Daniels is represented by Ira Turner, Ron Butler, Aston Wilson, and Stanley Bien-Aime, who work at Agency 1 Sports Management Group. The company's headquarters are at 378 Hillsboro Technology Dr, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Agency 1 Sports represents professional athletes and provides coaching services. The group also has NFLPA-certified agents with over 30 years of combined experience, who aim to provide high-quality management services to their clients.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Daniels is the group's most high-profile client, Agency 1 Sports also represents other NFL players, including Damar Hamlin, Ernest Jones and Lavonte Davis.

Daniels' agents helped negotiate his four-year, $37,746,650 contract with the Commanders last year. Washington drafted the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner with the No.2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jayden Daniels to lead the Washington Commanders' offense vs. Philadelpia Eagles in 2025 NFC championship game

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Getty

Jayden Daniels has enjoyed a fabulous rookie season so far. However, he will aim to be the first quarterback to lead his team to the Super Bowl, when his Commanders travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Daniels helped Washington to a 2nd place finish in the NFC East, qualifying the team for the playoffs. In the wild-card round, he threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 24 passes to guide the Commanders to a 23–20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the divisional round, Daniels recorded 299 yards and two touchdowns on 22 passes to help Washington to a 45-31 victory over the top-seeded Detroit Lions.

Now, all eyes will be on Daniels when he leads the Commanders' offense against the Eagles on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.