Who are Jeremiah Fennell's parents? All about 11-year-old NFL Network reporter's family

Jeremiah Fennell became the talk of the town at the 2024 Super Bowl Opening Night. The 11-year-old NFL Network reporter conducted himself expertly, interviewing some top players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers roster ahead of their crunch showdown at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb 11.

Fennell has already made quite a splash in the realm of sports media as a journalist and fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his parents

All we know about Jeremiah Fennell's parents Lorraine Golden and Leroy Fennell

Jeremiah Fennell lives with his parents in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jeremiah Fennell was born on Oct. 5, 2012, to parents Lorraine Golden and Leroy Fennell. Both his parents are of African-American ethnicity. The family of three resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By his own admission, Jeremiah has a brain defect and a detached shoulder bone, which does not allow him to pursue a career on the gridiron. However, his love for sports has seen him venture into journalism at a tender age.

Lorraine works as Jeremiah's social media manager. She often posts pictures and videos of her son's work on Instagram, including interviews with top NFL stars.

In 2020, Lorraine permitted Jeremiah to start his own YouTube channel after getting good grades. Since then, he has continued to announce games and post analysis for his favorite franchise, the Las Vegas Raiders, on his channel.

Lorraine had a serious health issue when Jeremiah was five. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Feb. 2023, Jeremiah opened up on his mother's health problems and said:

“For a month I didn’t see my mom because she was in ICU, and those were the worst 30 days of my life. I had a long talk with God and I told him, ‘If you can bring my mom back, I would be the greatest son that I could ever be.'”

Lorraine was eventually cured of her illness and returned home to her family.

As per reports, Jeremiah's father Leroy is a senior citizen, who prefers to keep away from the media spotlight. Little else is known about Fennell Sr.