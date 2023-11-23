Who is Jim Irsay's mother, Harriet Irsay? All about Colts Owner's mom

Harriet Irsay was the matriarch of the Indianapolis Colts and a major part of the franchise's early existence. She was the wife of former Colts' owner Robert Irsay and the mother of current Colts' numero uno Jim Irsay; Harriet Irsay was synonymous with the NFL franchise in her lifetime.

While Harriet Irsay died on July 11, 2018, she isn't forgotten among league circles. In this article, we will explore the life of the former Colts matriarch and her family's legacy. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Harriet Irsay?

Harriet Irsay was born in 1921 to Polish immigrants in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood. She graduated from Wells High School in 1939 and married businessman Robert Irsay in 1946. The couple toiled during their early years together, and Harriet worked on and off as a secretary until 1950 when Robert started a sheet metal and air-conditioning business.

Due to hard work and persistence, the Irsays' sheet metal and air-conditioning business flourished, and by the 1970s, it became one of Chicago's most successful businesses. Due to the family's fortune and Robert Irsay's love for sports, he bought the Los Angeles Rams for $19 million, then later traded the franchise for the Baltimore Colts in a package deal. It was Harriet Irsay who signed the check in a Chicago bank while her husband was out of town putting the finishing touches on the deal.

Harriet Irsay's Family's Legacy

Harriet Irsay loved the Indianapolis Colts with all her heart, and despite her divorce from Robert Irsay in 1988, she stayed involved with the franchise. That didn't come without its challenges, though, as there was a challenge of ownership by Robert's second wife.

Following her divorce, Harriet Irsay intensified her charitable efforts. She was a consistent donor to the Chicago-based Polish American Association and later established a college scholarship through the American Institute of Polish Culture based in Miami.

Furthermore, Irsay was a spokesperson for people living with disabilities. She worked with various organizations, such as Noble of Indiana, which creates opportunities for people afflicted with developmental disabilities. She passed away in 2018 and is still held in high esteem by the Indianapolis Colts and NFL fans as a whole over half a decade later.

Today, the Indianapolis Colts is run by her son, Jim Irsay, who is currently guiding the family's beloved franchise through a state of rebuild. The Colts are having a decent 2023 season, owning a 5-5 record heading into Week 12. The team has their long-awaited franchise QB in Anthony Richardson, and things are looking up following years in limbo following Andrew Luck's retirement.