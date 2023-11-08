Who is Jimmy Clausen's wife, Jessica Gysin? All about ex-Panthers QB's partner

Jessica Gysin is a professional volleyball player, model, and the wife of former NFL quarterback Jimmy Clausen. The couple started their relationship in 2012 and eventually tied the knot over Valentine's Day weekend in 2015. The couple share three children in their eight-year marriage.

Both Jessica and Jimmy Clausen are dedicated sportspersons, as they reached the summit of their respective career paths. In this article, we will take a look at Jessica Gysin's college and professional career. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jessica Gysin's College Volleyball Career

Jessica Gysin was a highly touted volleyball prospect coming out of St. Francis High School, Mountain View, California. She had her pick of colleges but decided to stay close to home, enrolling at USC. Upon joining the USC Trojans, Gysin made the Outside Hitter position her own and became a program legend in the process.

Gysin ended her collegiate career with 1,313 kills, 51 service aces, 1,034 digs, 211 blocks (89 solo, 122 assisted), and 1,514.0 points. Furthermore, at the time of her graduation, she had the second most points in the program's illustrious history.

In personal honors, Gysin was named to the Volleyball Magazine All-America second team in her junior year in 2008 and earned an AVCA All-America honorable mention as a senior. Also, the volleyball star was named to the All-Pac-10 team in both of those seasons.

Jessica Gysin's professional volleyball career

After graduating from USC as one of the program's greatest-ever volleyball players, Gysin decided to pursue the sport professionally. She decided to join the professional volleyball ranks in the Cuervo Pro Beach Series.

It proved to be the right decision as she shone in her rookie campaign. Gysin earned Rookie of the Year honors and secured 9 top-10 finishes at the domestic level.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-1 tall Gysin is the only player to partner with 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh at the domestic level.

Jessica Gysin's Life Outside Volleyball

Aside from being a star volleyball player, Gysin enjoys an extremely happening life. The USC graduate has worked in public relations and also was a Media Relations Manager at Hyperice, Inc. for some time. Furthermore, she bagged a Masters degree in Communication and Media Studies from USC.

Gysin also models during her spare time, and she enjoys the game of golf. She married Jimmy Clausen in 2015, and they've been inseparable ever since.