Who are Joe Burrow’s backups, Reid Sinnett and Jake Browning? A look into their NFL careers

Joe Burrow is not having the start to the 2023 NFL season that he or the Cincinnati Bengals expected. The team is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with an 0-2 record, and he hasn't looked anything close to an MVP candidate.

Burrow has thrown for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with a 56.9 completion percentage. It has been such a struggle that coach Zac Taylor pulled the Pro Bowler out of last week's 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

His most recent injury shines the light on his backups Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett.

Joe Burrow injury update

The former LSU star has been dealing with a nagging calf injury. In July, Joe Burrow initially suffered an injury to his right calf in a team practice. Late last month, he sat out several weeks with the injury before returning to practice.

There's a chance he could start for Cincinnati as they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Besides Sinnett and Browning, the team also signed veteran A.J. McCarron to add depth at quarterback.

Reid Sinnett career overview

Reid Sinnett was moved up from the Bengals practice due to concerns with Joe Burrow. He went undrafted in 2020 after playing college football at San Diego of the FCS. In his redshirt senior season, he threw for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The quarterback led the Toreros to their sixth straight Pioneer Football League championship and fourth straight appearance in the FCS playoffs.

Sinnett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and has been on the practice squads of the Dolphins and Eagles. He's never taken a snap in an NFL regular season game.

Jake Browning career overview

Jake Browning made his first NFL regular season appearance in relief of Joe Burrow late in the Bengals' Week 2 matchup. Browning went undrafted in 2019 after four seasons at the University of Washington.

He had 12,296 yards, 94 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season in 2016. Browning left the Huskies as the school's all-time leader in yards and touchdowns.

The quarterback was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent before joining Cincinnati's practice squad in September 2021.