Who is Joe Burrow's grandma, Dot Ford Burrow? Meet former basketball star set for NFHS Hall of Fame 

Joe Burrow was the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and, last year, he signed a massive five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

His grandmother, Dot Ford Burrow, was recently inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Ballroom. Seventy-four years after Burrow's playing career ended, she received recognition for her exceptional basketball career at the age of 92.

As per Mississippi Today, Dot Ford Burrow averaged 50 points per game for Smithville High School in Monroe County in 1950. Before playing for Smithville, she led Fulton to a state championship while being the leading scorer as a 14-year-old. She played a huge role in creating interest for other girls in playing basketball.

During the 1949–50 season, Dot Ford Burrow scored 50 points or more in 12 games. Back then there was no college basketball for women, but she had two offers from junior colleges.

Instead, Dot Burrow decided to get married to her boyfriend, James Burrow. Joe Burrow's grandfather played basketball at Mississippi State, and Burrow had no regrets about quitting basketball to start a family.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback recently praised her and said:

“Our family takes great pride in our achievements. I remember the first time my dad told me how good my grandma was at basketball so that was exciting to hear about.”

A look into Joe Burrow's family

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow's family has always been very supportive of his football career, and the 27-year-old quarterback hasn't let them down.

His father, Jimmy Burrow, played football himself, and after being the quarterback at Nebraska from 1974 to 1977, he later played in the Canadian Football League and the United States Football League.

Jimmy Burrow later worked as a college football coach. He has served as an assistant coach for various colleges and was the defensive coordinator of the Ohio University Bobcats from 2005 to 2018.

His mother's name is Robin Burrow, and she's a retired teacher. Robin also worked as a guidance counselor for several Ohio schools and is known for her involvement in the Athens County Food Pantry, which she helped found in 2010.

