Who are Joe Montana's sons? Meet Nick and Nate Montana

Joe Montana is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks to have graced the NFL. He has won four Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers in 14 years and was a long-standing pillar of the team's dynasty.

Montana also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in his final two seasons before retiring in 1994. Since then, the Hall of Famer has been able to spend more quality time with his wife and kids.

The former player, who was married twice before, tied the knot with actress Jennifer Wallace in 1985. The couple has four children together — Nick, Elizabeth, Nate and Alexandra.

Notably, Montana's sons Nick and Nate also followed his footpath and took to the gridiron. However, neither of them made it to the NFL.

All we know about Nate Montana

Joe Montana's youngest son Nick (L) with his mother Jennifer

Joe Montana's eldest son Nate was born on Oct. 3, 1989, in Santa Clara, California. He graduated from De La Salle High School in 2008 and committed to Notre Dame.

Nate played as a quarterback for the Fighting Irish for one season and transferred to Pasadena City College for one season in 2009. He then returned to Notre Dame for another one-year stint before joining the Montana Grizzlies program.

In 2012, he transferred to West Virginia Wesleyan and played with them for one season. Although Nate declared for the 2013 draft, he went undrafted.

On July 16, 2010, during his second spell with the Fighting Irish, he was arrested for alleged underage drinking. He faced trouble with the law once again on June 3, 2011, and was arrested in Missoula on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. However, that charge was later dropped.

All we know about Nick Montana

Joe Montana's youngest, Nick, was born on April 28, 1992, in San Francisco, California. He attended De La Salle High School and transferred to Oaks Christian School before his junior year.

Nick committed to the University of Washington, but redshirted as a true freshman in 2010. He played as quarterback for the Huskies for one season, before joining Mt. San Antonio College for one year.

In 2013, he transferred to Tulane and was the starting quarterback for the school for two years. Nick declared for the NFL draft in 2015, but also went undrafted.

As per his Instagram bio, Nick currently resides in New York City.