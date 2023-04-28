Who are Joey Porter Jr.’s parents? Everything you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Joey Porter Jr. is regarded as one of the finest remaining cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 22-year-old was not picked in the first round but will be hoping to hear his name called out on Day 2 of the draft.

Porter Jr. played four seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions and is now on the verge of making it to the big league. With the spotlight on Porter Jr., fans have been curious to learn more about the draft prospect's parents, Joey Porter Sr. and Christy.

Interestingly, Porter Jr.'s father, Joey Porter Sr., played in the NFL for 13 years as a linebacker. He was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1999 NFL draft and spent eight seasons with the team, earning four Pro Bowl honors and winning Super Bowl 2006.

Porter Sr. then had a three-year stint with the Miami Dolphins and played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in June 2012. He finished his NFL career with 98 sacks, 12 interceptions, 25 forced fumbles and 124 tackles for loss in 171 starts.

Following his playing career, Porter Sr. spent five seasons on the Steelers' coaching staff under Mike Tomlin. This included four years as an outside linebackers coach from 2015-18. He currently works as a linebackers coach for XFL side San Antonio Brahmas.

Porter Jr. has four siblings: two brothers, Jacob and Willie, as well as sisters named Jasmine and Jayla.

Jacob is the youngest child and currently plays football for the Temple Owls.

Jasmine was born with severe autism, prompting her mother, Christy, to open a center for children with special needs. Christy named the organization the Jasmine Nyree Center as a tribute to her daughter.

In 2021, the Porters opened the Jasmine Nyree Campus in Pittsburgh to provide a place for special needs adults to live with the care they need.

How did Joey Porter Jr. fare in the 2022 season?

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. had an impressive 2022 season with the Penn State Nitty Lions. He finished with 27 tackles and eight passes defended across 10 games.

Many mock drafts had Porter Jr. following in his father's footsteps to Pittsburgh. With the Steelers first on the clock tonight, there is a very good chance he will hear his name called immediately.

Pittsburgh traded up to take OT Broderick Jones in the first, but are expected to take a cornerback soon. The temptation to trade that pick, however, will be strong as several other teams are reportedly looking to secure it.

The question of who picks him remains, but it is extremely likely that Joey Porter Jr. will hear his name called in the second round of the draft.

