Who is Jon Dorenbos' wife, Annalise Dale? All about ex-Eagles player's partner

Jon Dorenbos swiftly rose to national recognition as a result of his appearance on America's Got Talent (AGT) in 2016. Although the former long snapper for the Philadelphia Eagles was already well-known in the NFL, having been selected for two Pro Bowls, his appearance as a magician on the show propelled him to national prominence.

In 2016, while still in NFL training camp with the Eagles, Dorenbos was a finalist on Season 11 of the talent hunt show. Even though he ended up in third place for that season of AGT out of over 1,000 participants, it was enough to make an impact on the entire nation.

In September 2017, Dorenbos announced his retirement from the NFL following the discovery of a potentially fatal cardiac disease that necessitated an emergency 15-hour open heart surgery.

The key person behind him all through these years is his wife, Annalise Dale.

Who is Annalise Dale, Jon Dorenbos' wife?

Annalise Dale, the wife of Jon Dorenbos, grew up in Denver, Colorado. After dating for two years, she wed her spouse in 2015 at the quaint Ocean golf course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Dale used to work at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas as a casino hostess. She was in charge of serving meals, beverages, services, and refreshments to casino patrons there.

Dale progressed to become an executive at the casino hotel as well. Her responsibilities included supervising the casino, taking care of the hosts, and continuing to provide her clientele with the best possible service.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Maya Dorenbos in 2019.

What does Jon Dorenbos do now?

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints prior to the 2017 NFL season. It was disclosed in September of that year that Dorenbos had been diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, necessitating prompt cardiac surgery and ultimately forcing him to retire from football.

Following his time on America's Got Talent, Dorenbos penned the critically acclaimed book "Life is Magic." In addition, he has made 25 appearances on Ellen DeGeneres Show and has given keynote speeches all over the world.

As of right now, Dorenbos and life coach Tony Robbins continue to travel, selling out arenas while performing incredible magic tricks.