Who are Jordan Love's parents, Anna and Orbin? All you need to know about Packers QB's family

Jordan Love has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback has reportedly signed a one-year, $22.5 million contract that will keep him with the team through 2024.

Love is set to take center stage for the Packers in the 2023 season and fans are now curious to learn more about his personal life, especially about his parents.

Jordan was born on November 2, 1998, to Anna and Obrin Love.

Orbin worked as a sergeant at the local police department in Bakersfield, California. He played as a quarterback in high school and college. He even played at the JC level before joining the police force.

Many believe that Jordan inherited his father's athletic abilities to play football. Sadly, Orbin committed suicide in 2013 when his son was only 14 years old.

Orbin always hoped for his son to play in the NFL. As faith would have it, the Green Bay Packers picked Jordan in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jordan's mother, Anna, worked as an officer for the California Highway Patrol. She took care of Jordan and his three sisters Kami, Emily, and Alexis after Orbin's death.

Kami is the eldest of the four siblings. Meanwhile, Alexis is the youngest and works as a merchandise execution associate at The Home Depot.

Emily graduated from Taft College and works as a certified dental hygienist. She married her husband, Judd Hough, on April 9, 2020, and the couple have one child together.

Jordan Love's NFL stats and career

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love was selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, he has been used as a backup to Aaron Rodgers.

Love has featured in 10 games for the Packers in the past three seasons, recording 606 passing yards and three touchdowns.

However, Love will be the starting quarterback for Green Bay in the upcoming NFL season since Rodgers joined the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason.

