Who is Joshua Dobbs? Browns third-string QB outperforms Deshaun Watson in preseason game

Deshaun Watson started the preseason game for the Cleveland Browns, but to say he looked a little rusty would be an understatement. The beleaguered former Houston Texans quarterback played the first nine snaps of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He finished with only one completion out of five attempts and just seven yards. This was Watson’s first in game action in 19 months.

The real take away from the Friday night game as far as the quarterback position was involved was the play of third-stringer Joshua Dobbs.

Down 13-0 in the second quarter, Dobbs came in and took over the offense, finishing 10-of-13 for 108 yards and a touchdown, and a 126.4 passer rating.

Joshua Dobbs spoke to reporters after the win.

“(I) just looked in the guys’ eyes and told them one play at a time. It’s the same reps we’ve been doing in practice the last couple of weeks. So just take it one play at a time. If we do that, we’ll get back in the game, we’ll move the ball.

"The O-line did a great job up front, really taking over the line of scrimmage. I think once we’re able to kind of rely on the run game, our running backs, our receivers were then able to get one-on-ones outside and make some plays and we were able to move the ball efficiently up the field.”

Joshua Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2017. Since then, he’s bounced around a little, spending time with the Jaguars, then came back to the Steelers and finally landed with the Cleveland Browns back in April.

With Deshaun Watson's suspension pending, both Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs could be utilized in his place

Although former Indianapolis Colts backup Jacoby Brissett has been tapped to play in Deshaun Watson’s place, the play of Joshua Dobbs may give the Browns pause.

Brissett does have experience on his side, with several starts for an injured and later retired Andrew Luck. He then had more starts for an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

Watson is yet to learn of his true fate for the 2022 season. Former judge Sue L. Robinson determined that the quarterback should be suspended for six games for his violation of the NFL’s code of conduct policy.

Commissioner Rodger Goodell, however, appealed the decision and is seeking an indefinite suspension that will see Watson miss the entire season at a minimum.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat