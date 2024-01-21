Who is Justin Tucker's wife Amanda Bass? All about Ravens kicker's partner

Justin Tucker and Amanda Bass have been together since 2015, with the Baltimore Ravens legend settling down with Bass and eventually starting a family. The couple can be regularly seen at Ravens games, with Bass showing love and support for her significant other.

In this article, we shine the light on Bass, the wife of perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Justin Tucker. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Amanda Bass?

Amanda Bass was born in Texas, US, to Gary and Bonnie Bass. She has a sibling, Ashley Bass, who is also married to a notable sports figure, Jeremiah Chapman.

Amanda studied at the University of Texas, where she earned her Bachelor's degree. It was there that she met the school's starting kicker, Justin Tucker. Tucker met Amanda while he was a freshman at the University of Texas.

The couple started as friends before their relationship blossomed into a full-blown relationship. Eventually, Bass became a regular at the University of Texas games, where she watched Tucker play.

The couple were three years into their relationship when Tucker proposed to Bass at the Four Seasons Hotel Wit and Wisdom in Harbor East in Nov. 2013. She said yes.

The couple tied the knot on Mar. 28, 2015 at Ma Maison in Dripping Springs, Texas, in a ceremony attended by close friends & family. They've been inseparable since then.

Do Amanda Bass and Justin Tucker have children?

Yes, Amanda and Justin Tucker have a child, a boy, Easton Hayes Tucker, born on May 10, 2016. Easton is seven, and you can regularly spot him in social media posts made by his dotting parents.

Amanda and Justin Tucker are a model NFL couple and have known each other long before Justin's NFL fame. The couple's relationship keeps getting stronger with time.