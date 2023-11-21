Who is Justin Watson's wife Erica? All about Chiefs WR's life partner

Wide receiver Justin Watson of the Kansas City Chiefs is well-known for his prowess in the NFL's rushing and receiving departments. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Watson played a crucial role in the Chiefs' offense during their 2023 Super Bowl run. During the regular season, he participated in all 17 games and started five of them. He hauled in 15 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns before the end of the season.

Watson is married to Erica Watson, a certified cosmetologist with expertise in aesthetic nail, hair, and skin care procedures.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Erica used to go by Erica Maxey before getting married. Her upbringing took place in Columbus, Ohio, and she graduated from Hilliard Davidson Secondary School. Danielle and Chelsie were Watson's two sisters when she was growing up.

Although the public is unaware of Justin and Erica's meeting date or manner, we do know that the Chiefs wide receiver proposed to Erica in March 2022.

The sixth-year receiver shared a photo of himself proposing to Erica on social media. The image was shared with the following caption:

"She laughs fearlessly, and she is dressed with dignity and strength. She provides instructions with love and wisdom when she speaks."

The couple's marriage followed their engagement. Recently, Justin and Erica gave a sizable contribution to Operation Breakthrough, which offers Kansas' impoverished children a nurturing and secure educational environment.

In an interview, Erica stated,

"Anything that we can do just to give these kids an opportunity to succeed—I'm all here for it."

"The first day I came here to do hair, it just broke my heart and I just broke down to Justin and I was like we have to do something," Erica stated.

In October 2022, Erica Watson revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, stating that she and her spouse were expecting a boy.

Additionally, Justin Watson announced on Instagram that he was expecting a child. They announced the birth of their son, Zion Lee Watson, in April 2023. In an Instagram post, Justin posted a picture of himself and his wife carrying the baby with a caption that reads: "The greatest gift, Zion Lee Watson."

Justin Watson's contract details with the Chiefs

Justin Watson played his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season.

The Chiefs only gave him a one-year contract when he signed because they wanted him to successfully establish himself before considering an extension.

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs extended a 2-year, $3.4 million contract offer to Watson in the offseason following his respectable debut campaign in Kansas City. The agreement contains $1.38 million in total guarantees in addition to an average yearly pay of $1.7 million.

After the 2024 NFL season concludes, Watson's existing contract ends, and he may then become an unrestricted free agent.