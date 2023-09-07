Who are Kadarius Toney’s parents Angela and Dana? All about Chiefs WR’s family

The 2023 NFL season is at last here, and it begins with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs welcoming the suddenly promising Detroit Lions to Arrowhead Stadium.

One of the key weapons for the Chiefs is Kadarius Toney, who holds the Super Bowl record for longest punt return, at 65 yards. This year, he is expected to play a larger role in the offense.

But ahead of the game, here is a deep look into Toney's family.

A brief overview on Kadarius Toney's parents, family

Kadarius Toney was born on January 27, 1999 in Mobile Alabama to Dana Toney and Angela Williams. Dana is a Navy veteran who currently works in the Postal Service, while Angela is employed by Huntington Ingalls, the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, at one of its offices in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Toney is the youngest of seven siblings. Sister Angela and two brothers, Dana Jr. and Dana III, either have served or are currently serving in the military.

In an 2022 interview for the New York Post shortly before he was picked 20th overall by the New York Giants in the NFL Draft, he mentioned his family as a motivator in his burgeoning football career:

"I’ll say my family and just my passion for the game. I always pictured myself playing football, even when I was a little."

Toney also revealed that he once received a letter from the United States Marine Corps, but forwent military service in favor of pursuing football.

Will Kadarius Toney play in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions?

On the very first day of the Kansas City Chiefs's training camp, Kadarius Toney tore his meniscus and was forced to miss the preseason, putting his availability in 2023 in jeopardy. However, he has shown much progress since then.

Last week, as roster cuts were being made, the NFL Network's James Palmer said there was optimism that Toney would be available by Week 1, but also that the Chiefs were prepared to limit his playing time to allow him to fully heal.

A few days later, head coach Andy Reid declared that his purported No. 1 wide receiver had been cleared to play:

"Well right now, he's good to go. He's moving around pretty good."

The Chiefs' biggest concern is tight end Travis Kelce, who is nursing a knee injury; however, Toney and his fellow wide receivers can theoretically pick up the slack...