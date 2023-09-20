Who are Kareem Hunt's parents, Kareem Hunt Sr. and Stephanie? A look into RB's family

The Cleveland Browns' new signee, Kareem Hunt, is one of his generation's most dynamic running backs.

The former Pro Bowler knows how to make a highlight reel play, and the Browns will be his new home for at least one year. While Hunt has undeniable talent, he has made some decisions that have dropped his stock in the last couple of seasons.

Hunt has a new chance, coming in to replace the injured Nick Chubb on a one-year deal. In this piece, we will look at RB's family, shining a light on his father and mother.

Who are Kareem Hunt’s parents?

Kareem's father is Kareem Hunt Sr. Kareem Sr. is most famous for being the father of a premier running back in the NFL. However, Kareem Sr. has a chequered past with the legal system.

According to USA Today and Fox8, the older Hunt has been arrested dozens of times in Lorain County, including multiple times for domestic violence and drug-related offenses.

Kareem's mother is Stephanie Riggins. Riggins gave birth to Kareem on August 6, 1995, as her first child with Kareem Sr. They are also the parents of Kareem's younger sibling, Clarence Riggins.

Stephanie Riggins has been with Kareem every step of the way, even when Kareem Sr. left the family. She regularly attends Kareem's NFL games to watch him live and can be seen on his various social media handles.

What to expect from Kareem Hunt in 2023

Kareem Hunt is an undeniable talent and has been a unit since joining the NFL in 2017. He was a Pro Bowler in his debut season and led the NFL in rushing yards in the same season. However, for reasons of the Gridiron, he has struggled to fulfill his remarkable potential.

Hunt will get another chance to be an NFL starter in 2023. This is due to Nick Chubb's unfortunate season-ending injury in week two, and now Hunt can make the RB1 spot his own until Chubb returns.

The time is running out as Hunt plays in an unforgiving position. It will be an exciting season in Cleveland, and Hunt could be in the thick of it.