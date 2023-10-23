Who is Kareem Jackson's wife Amber Deville? All we know about Broncos CB's partner

The Denver Broncos' Kareem Jackson plays as a safety. He was selected by the Houston Texans with the 20th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft after playing college football for Alabama.

Jackson is a key member of the Broncos' roster and a loving husband to his wife, Amber Deville. Jackson and Deville dated for several years and got married in Texas in 2016. They frequently upload photos of each other while enjoying their holidays together, demonstrating their love for each other.

Amber Deville is a well-known Instagram personality, but aside from that, the general public is unaware of her professional life.

Deville frequently visits football stadiums to watch Jackson's games and support him from the stands. She also supports him in his charity initiatives, such as the Kareem Jackson Foundation, which aids children with chronic illnesses and breast cancer patients.

The couple has two daughters together, Kaylen and Kenzie, and they frequently post photos of their two gorgeous children.

Kareem Jackson and Amber Deville are famous for their charitable work

With his mother Rossalyn getting two breast cancer diagnoses and his older sister Shari getting a single leukemia diagnosis, Kareem Jackson's upbringing was marked by recurring cancer fights.

Since he was only four years old, the Denver Broncos standout has undergone extended hospital stays and trips to school directly from hospitals.

Although Jackson's mother and sister are currently cancer-free, the 35-year-old still remembers the hardships his family went through for the majority of his formative years.

In 2012, the second year of Jackson's professional football career, the Kareem Jackson Foundation was established. Jackson and his wife, Amber Deville, support the cause through the foundation.

Jackson remarked when explaining his choice to establish the charity.

"Cancer played a significant role in our family. We became stronger as a family and I became stronger as a person after witnessing my sister and mother struggle and endure what they did."

Jackson was chosen for the NFLPA Community MVP award in 2018, when he was still with the Houston Texans.