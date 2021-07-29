Who is Kayla Nicole? Travis Kelce's girlfriend throws a virtual knockout punch over racist comment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is famous for his stiff arms on the field but his girlfriend Kayla Nicole is not to be messed with either.

The All-Pro’s girlfriend laid the smackdown via social media this week after a Twitter user made a racist comment about Kelce in response to a tweet by Nicole. The person also suggested that the NFL star would never marry the social media entrepreneur.

Kayla Nicole responds to racism on social media

That faux ginger is not gonna marry you. — Thee Thikke Wenche (@FannyG187) July 26, 2021

Moved in with a cracka and makin life decisions at Zara. Worried bout the wrong shit! — Thee Thikke Wenche (@FannyG187) July 26, 2021

I like to fight. Just so we’re clear. WTF is wrong with y’all? https://t.co/QFaoDl1DZq — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) July 26, 2021

Y’all get on here everyday and concern yourself with people that don’t even know you exist.

I’d rather shit in my hands and clap.

Get a grip. Quick. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) July 26, 2021

Kayla Nicole made it clear to the world that she has no time for haters on her timeline. Social media trolls should probably look for someone else to go after online, was the message.

Kayla Nicole’s background

The 29-year-old graduated with a journalism degree from Pepperdine University in California. Nicole describes herself as an on-camera host and model.

Nicole is a former beauty pageant contestant and has worked as a reporter for both the NBA and BET. She has a massive social media following: 571,000 Instagram followers, 59K followers on Twitter and over 35,000 followers on her YouTube channel.

Kelce's girlfriend has also modeled for Rihanna's Fenty X Savage lingerie brand.

The business entrepreneur owns an inclusive fitness brand called Strong Is Sexy and posts regular workout videos on her YouTube channel.

How did Kayla Nicole meet Travis Kelce?

During a Q&A with her Instagram followers, Nicole was asked how she met Travis Kelce. She replied “He Insta stalked me. I DM'd him. The end."

The couple went public with their relationship at Kelce’s then Chiefs teammate Jeremy Macklin's wedding back in May 2017.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the celebrity couple. Nicole and Kelce broke up for a bit around August last year. A few months later, Kelce confirmed in an interview with ESPN radio host and WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike that the couple were back together.

Friends with the Mahomes

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce are good friends with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews.

They went on vacation to Lake Tahoe with the Mahomes last summer, and Kayla and Brittany can often be seen at Chiefs games with Patrick's brother, Jackson.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha