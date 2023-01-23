Who is KC Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife? More about Tavia Shackles

Lamar Hunt, the creator of the AFL, MLS, and president of the Kansas City Chiefs, was the father of Clark Hunt. Since taking over as the Chiefs' chairman in 2005, Clark Hunt has been the team's CEO and president. In addition to running the franchise, Clark is married to Tavia Shackles, who was both Miss Kansas and Miss Missouri Teen USA.

Shackles studied at UMKC and Lee's Summit High School while growing up in Lee's Summit. She had the titles of Miss Missouri Teen USA, Miss Kansas USA, and Roo from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is now a mother of three, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO, leader of the Chiefs Women's Organization and much more.

Tavia Shackles is extremely valuable to Clark Hunt, even though her billionaire husband frequently takes the spotlight at sports games. She has been leading and mentoring during her 30-year union with him, benefiting her family and the Hunts' heritage.

Shackles was raised in a Christian home, which has had a lasting impact on her. She has, since childhood, been an ardent Christian.

After graduating from Lee's Summit Senior High School in 1989, she enrolled at the University of Missouri Extension to major in political science.

Clark and Tavia have three children, one of whom, Gracie, has also participated in pageants and represented Texas in the Miss International competition. Shackles revealed in one of her earlier interviews that she first saw Clark while serving as a Chiefs' intern. Given that she loved the Chiefs, it was an ideal position for her.

They began dating shortly after they met. Hunt proposed to her in the end, and the two were married in 1993. Since then, they have never been apart. They commemorated their 25 marriage anniversary in 2018.

More about Clark Hunt

Clark Hunt was raised in a wealthy Texas community. He attended St. Mark's School of Texas for high school, and earned a business administration major from Southern Methodist University in 1987.

When Clark's father, Lamar Hunt, died in 2006, Clark was named the Kansas City Chiefs' de facto owner. As such, he represents the group at all league owners' conferences.

Taking on the role was difficult, but Clark succeeded admirably with the support of his wife, Tavia.

The Chiefs have experienced substantially greater success in recent years. Following their Super Bowl triumph in 2020, they made it to another Super Bowl in 2021. They could not defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (led by Tom Brady), however, they have since demonstrated their AFC supremacy.

Poll : 0 votes