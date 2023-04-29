Who are Keeanu Benton's parents? All about the new Steelers DL's family background, personal life 

Keeanu Benton was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th pick on Friday night. The nose tackle is one of the best in his position in the 2023 draft class, having had a noteworthy college career in his four years with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 2023 second-round pick grew up with his parents in Janesville, Wisconsin. Benton's parents have been the No. 1 supporters of his football career from the onset. They've adequately given him all that is needed to transition into a professional footballer in the NFL. It's therefore important to take a look at the defensive lineman's parents, Troy Rodriguez and La’Tasha Benton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Keeanu Benton's father Troy Rodriguez?

Troy Rodriguez is not the biological father of Keeanu Benton, however, he has been a father figure in the defensive tackle’s life and has given him all a father could offer. He has evidently been a great influence in Benton's life and career.

Not much is known about the identity of Benton's biological father, but the defensive tackle had all he could wish for with Rodriguez. Rodriguez was not a passive supporter of Benton's football career. He was often of great influence when Benton had to make important decisions.

He reportedly received calls from a number of universities, including Clemson and Iowa, to discuss plans for where his son would play football. He listed the pros and cons of each program with an offer to Keeanu, and was also influential in Benton's final decision to commit to Wisconsin.

Who is Keeanu Benton's mother La’Tasha Benton?

La’Tasha Benton gave birth to Keeanu in Janesville in the summer of 2001. However, the family moved to the south side of Chicago in later years. For La’Tasha, academics was a priority for her children. Despite Keeanu’s involvement in sports, initially wrestling and later football, she sought to balance the two areas.

She was influential in the relocation of the family from the south side of Chicago to Janesville in 2012. This was to seek better opportunities for her three children. She describes Keeanu as a gentle giant who is innately modest, kind, gregarious and helpful.

Keeanu Benton NFL Draft Stock: Why Steelers picked the DL?

Keeanu Benton was a crucial member of the Wisconsin Badgers' defense during his four-year career with the program. He was a starter for the team right from his freshman year and accumulated 81 tackles and 9.0 sacks during his time with the team.

He was one of the best in his position in college football. Benton is a formidable obstacle and a highly skilled adversary for interior offensive linemen. He possesses a robust anchor and commanding influence while engaging in the points of attack.

He became the third defensive lineman to be added to the Steelers' roster since the end of the 2022 season. Although the duo of Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi might continue to remain as starters in the near future, the selection of Benton offers a better chance of keeping them fresh and healthy with rotations.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes