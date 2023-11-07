Who is Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra Monique? What we know about the Chargers WR's partner

Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers accomplished a noteworthy feat in the Week 9 victory over the New York Jets. The 31-year-old receiver reached 10,000 career receiving yards during the game, making him the 54th player in NFL history to do so. Behind his incredible feat is his wife, Ciandra Monique, who has supported him in his journey.

The couple met each other in 2010 and soon started dating. Keenan decided to take their relationship to the next level and proposed to Ciandra on May 26, 2017, which was her birthday. Monique accepted the proposal in front of her friends.

They exchanged vows on June 18, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony attended by their family and friends.

Monique was born on May 26, 1992, in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. Her parents, Christina and Carlos Martinez, are parents to two children. Her younger brother, CJ, graduated from Sacramento State University in 2015.

Allen describes his wife as his 'queen, rock, and soldier.' This only serves to highlight how much Monique has supported her husband's passion and been his biggest admirer.

Do Keenan Allen and Ciandra Monique have children?

Keenan Allen, a five-time Pro Bowler, is currently in the middle of his 11th season with the LA Chargers. He and Ciandra Monique have four children together.

In May 2015, Monique and Allen had their first child, a daughter called Kamari. The couple delivered their second daughter, Kaliyah, into the world in January 2018, not long after getting engaged in May 2017.

Near the end of training camp in August 2018, Ciandra Monique and Keenan Allen announced that they were expecting their first son. January 2019 saw the arrival of Kado, and April 2021 saw the arrival of Ka'oir, their youngest child.

Two qualities the 31-year-old receiver has mentioned he has learned from being a father are maturity and responsibility. In addition, he has acknowledged that Antonio Gates and Philip Rivers, two of his former teammates, were crucial in assisting him in adjusting to family life.

When Keenan Allen was first starting out in his career, he would frequently visit bars and casinos. Now a father, he spends the majority of his free time with his family.