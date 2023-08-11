Who are Keion White’s parents James and Shareese? All about Patriots rookie’s personal life

Keion White took to the field against the Houston Texans and showed why he was selected in the second round by the New England Patriots. The rookie defensive end was everywhere, making a menace of himself for the opposition offense. Beyond putting pressure, one highlight of the game was when he initiated a fumble that was recovered by his teammates.

It would have made his parents, James and Shareese, extremely proud. His family has always been proud of him. During this year's NFL Draft, his father said,

"It's very exciting. It's kind of overwhelming at times but the most important thing is I want to continue to celebrate him and his whole journey with friends and family."

His mother, Shareese Williams, is listed on the website of St. Augustine's college. She is a alumna of the institute and has been involved in difference capacities with the organization.

It is not just his parents who dote on their son as Keion White can find support from his grandparents too. His grandfather, Ike Zeigler, said during the draft that he found the whole thing surreal. His grandmother, Diane Zeigler, added,

"We've been going to every practice from 5 years old. We never missed any games from college to high school and when he did his Garner [Magnet High School] thing... "Even he says 'I never would've thought I'd get this far'. He would always say that. I said 'Don't say that!' Do your best and forget the rest and whatever happens will happen."

Keion White has been lucky that he has had supportive parents, who have helped him in the journey thus far. We explore it in more detail below.

Keion White's journey so far

Keion White was always a talent but his path has not been easy. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and went to Garner Magnet High. But his talent was noticeable at an early age, when he played running back. However, that was not the long term position he chose. By the time he went to college, he had become a tight end.

Getting out of high school, he did not have many scholarship offers from colleges. He only had one and he chose to take that and went to Old Dominion. After two years, he transferred to Georgia Tech, in the midst of his own position transition.

But it did not get off to a smooth start as he broke his ankle playing a pick-up basketball game. It caused him to miss the first eight games of his transfer year. But slowly, he came back and used the final two years at Georgia Tech to cement his reputation.

There was many mock drafts that expected him to go as high as the first round. Unfortunately, he had to face disappointment there as well as he was not selected on the opening day on the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, he had to wait for his turn before the New England Patriots finally took him.

Now, it seems that he is putting all the disappointments behind and coming into his best form in the NFL. Granted, it is only the preseason, but Keion White is already showing flashes of brilliance that will only help him and the team in the regular season.