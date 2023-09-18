Who are Kenny Pickett's parents? Steelers QB’s personal life explored

Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise quarterback, is in his second season in the NFL. The University of Pittsburgh alum was built for it, and many pundits believe he will be the next up come the 2023 NFL season.

Behind Kenny, there is his whole family which has supported him throughout his journey. Without further ado, let's look at the Steelers' QB's personal life.

Who is Kenny Pickett's father, Ken Pickett?

Kenny Pickett's father is Ken Pickett, a former football player who played linebacker in his youth. Ken Pickett played at Shippensburg University in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was chosen to the All-America Second Team in his senior year.

The senior Pickett was a stellar defender in college, where he was nominated for the Harlon Hill Award, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

These days, he is more into business, operating from the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area. Ken and his wife now enjoy Kenny throwing passes to George Pickens and the other Pittsburgh pass catchers.

Who is Kenny Pickett's mother, Kasey Pickett?

Kenny's mother is Kasey Pickett, a sports athlete in her college days. Kasey Pickett attended Division II Kutztown University, where she played soccer. She met Ken Pickett in the 90s and married soon after.

They welcomed Kenny into the world on June 6, 1998, in New Jersey. Just like her husband, you can find Kasey Pickett at Pittsburgh Steelers home games, enjoying the performances of her NFL starter son.

What to expect from Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023?

Heading into his sophomore season, Kenny Pickett has the expectations of the city of Pittsburgh on his back. That's been the case since his college football days, as he elected to play college football for the University of Pittsburgh rather than Temple University, the school that he initially committed to. Pickett was elite at the college level, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2021.

Due to his solid performances in college, Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett started his rookie season behind Mitch Trubisky but eventually supplanted the veteran on October 4, 2022.

He started 12 games in his rookie season, putting up a stat line of 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdowns, nine interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns. He also became the first rookie quarterback in league history to throw a game-winning TD in the last minute of the fourth quarter in two straight games.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans should expect even better from Pickett and the Steelers in 2023 as they aim to make the playoffs in the upcoming season under Mike Tomlin.