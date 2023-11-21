Who is Kevin Byard's wife Clarke? All about Eagles safety's spouse

Kevin Byard has hit the ground running with the Philadelphia Eagles since joining them before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. The safety has racked up 24 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in three games for Philadelphia.

The Eagles are yet to lose with Byrad in their team, and some fans believe that the two-time Pro Bowler might be the lucky charm for the team in their quest for the Super Bowl. Fans are also curious to learn more about his wife, Clarke Byard.

As per reports, Clarke was born in Fort Polk, Louisiana, on an army base. She was raised by her mother and grew up in Denver. The family later moved to Georgia and then Boston.

Clarke attended Howard University from 2011 to 2015 and graduated with a degree in Legal Communications. During her time at the University, she also served as a member of several HU organizations, including the Public Relations Student Society of America, NABJ and Howard University Association of Black Journalists.

As per reports, Clarke has been working as the Corporate Account Manager at Dekalb Office in Nashville. However, it's unclear whether she has left her job to move to Philadelphia following her husband Kevin's trade to the Eagles.

Kevin and Clarke married on July 8, 2018. They have two children: Eliana and Kevin Byard IV.

Notably, Kevin and Clarke have deep philanthropic aspirations. They are co-founders of the Byard Family Legacy, an organization that provides underprivileged families with basic necessities.

Kevin Byard's net worth: How much is the Eagles safety worth in 2023?

According to reports, Kevin Byard is worth a whopping $7 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune during his football career and is currently in his eighth season in the NFL.

Byard's net worth is also boosted through his endorsement deals. He has signed deals with some top brands, including Puma and Gatorade.

As per Spotrac, Byard has made $58,508,846 in career earnings since joining the league. Reports from Over The Cap state that his base salary for the 2023 season is $4 million.

It will be interesting to see how Byard fares with the Philadelphia Eagles for the rest of the season.