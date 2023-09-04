Who is Keyshawn Johnson’s daughter London? All about legendary NFL WR’s family 

Keyshawn Johnson is regarded as one of the greatest wideouts to have graced the NFL. He played 11 seasons in the league, earning three Pro Bowl honors and won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

After retiring in 2007, Johnson began working as an analyst. He recently became Skip Bayless’ new full-time partner on FS1’s “Undisputed” for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Since Johnson grabbed headlines with some bold takes on the show Monday, fans were curious to learn more about his family.

Johnson was married to Shikiri Hightower from 1998 to 2002. They had two children, a daughter named Maia and a son named Keyshawn Johnson Jr.

Unfortunately, their firstborn, Maia, passed away in March 2021, aged 25. However, Johnson did not reveal her cause of death.

Johnson Jr. used to play as a wide receiver at the University of Nebraska. However, his father pulled him from the team in June 2017, after the younger Johnson was cited for marijuana possession.

Following his divorce from Shikira, Johnson began dating Jennifer Conrad. The couple married in 2014 and have three children together.

Their eldest daughter London was born on Jan. 5, 2010. As per reports, she used to model as a child and also do photoshoots. London also had a 'Baking/modeling/dance account' on Instagram, which used to be handled by her mother.

Jennifer and Keyshawn welcomed their son, Vance, into the world on April 3, 2012. The couple became parents for a third time on June 7, 2020, when Jennifer gave birth to a daughter, who was named Shyla Joy.

What is Keyshawn Johnson's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Keyshawn Johnson has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023. Most of his wealth came from his playing career in the NFL.

Johnson spent four years with the New York Jets from 1996 to 1999. He then had a four-year sojourn with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000 to 2003.

The wideout then played two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys from 2004 to 2005. He also spent one year with the Carolina Panthers in 2006 before retiring from football.

Johnson has also made a small fortune by working as an analyst. As per reports, FS1 reached an $18 million buyout with ESPN which led him to join Skip Bayless on Undisputed.