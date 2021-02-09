Who kicked the longest field goal in NFL history?

During the 1970 NFL season, Tom Dempsey kicked a 63-yard field goal that set the record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Fast forward 48 years and Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater made history by overtaking that mark. On December 8, 2013, Prater nailed a 64-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Tennessee Titans.

The 64-yard field goal continues to hold the NFL record for the longest field goal in history. With the legs of kickers becoming stronger, it is hard to say how long the 64-yard field goal will hold on to the record. Let us now take a look at the NFL career and his accomplishments of the current record-holder, Matt Prater.

Matt Prater's NFL career and accomplishments

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater

Matt Prater has spent 16 years of his time in the NFL with three different franchises. In the first two years of his career, Matt Prater was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He then spent eight years with the Denver Broncos before heading to the Detroit Lions for the last seven years. During his 16-year career, Matt Prater managed to play in 203 games for the Broncos, Falcons, and Lions.

He had a field goal percentage of 96.2%. Prater was also 75 for 75 on extra points attempted and made. HE has not kicked from 60-yards since he hit the 64-yard field goal with the Denver Broncos.

The former Denver Broncos kicker is currently sixth on the NFL's all-time scoring list for active kickers in the NFL. He is 27th on the list for his NFL career. Matt Prater has also been selected to two NFL Pro Bowls.

Prater has also been named special teams player of the week 13 times and special teams player of the month four times throughout his career. He led the NFL in extra points made and extra points attempted in the 2013 NFL season. Matt Prater led the NFL in field goal percentage in 2013 as well.

During the 2018 NFL season, Matt Prater threw the first touchdown pass of his career for the Detroit Lions.

Between 2011-2014 Prater accomplished an extra point percentage of 100% in each season. After his first two seasons, Prater did not fall under 75% field goal percentage. In his 16th year in the NFL, he connected on 75% of his field goals and 92.7% of his extra points for the Lions.

Prater seems to have found his home at the Detroit Lions and one thing the Lions never get rid of is kickers. As long as Prater continues to score field goals and extra points he will remain the Lions kicker.