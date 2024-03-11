Who is Kirk Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney? Meet former NFL pro who engineered 4-year Falcons deal in free agency

Mike McCartney was responsible for one of the biggest news on the first day that NFL teams are allowed to speak to agents about signing new players once the new league year starts, which always sends the NFL world into a frenzy. And this is a huge day for NFL agents.

Mike McCartney is the agent of new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will sign a four-year, $180 million deal with the team on Wednesday. The news was broken by the agent himself on his Twitter account,

The agent constantly breaks news on his Twitter page himself, and he calls himself a guy who's been involved in the NFL circles throughout his life. Let's get to know more about him:

Starting his career as a coach, McCartney is a previous quarterback coach at the Colorado university, the son of Bill McCartney, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who won a national championship with the Buffaloes in 1990.

He then moved to an executive role in the NFL, working as the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles right before the turn of the century, and later leaving the league to move for Director of Football Operations for Priority Sport, a rare career path from the NFL to a major representation firm.

He also had stints as a pro scout in the NFL, both for the Eagles and the Chicago Bears. While he calls his father his biggest mentor, he decided that his career would be better served away from the sidelines and working as an executive for NFL teams. He moved paths once again later.

Mike McCartney is an NFLPA-certified agent for Vayner Sport - and no, he has nothing to do with the Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, besides their close name. He also constantly writes about NFL games on Twitter while they're happening - he recently praised Patrick Mahomes, saying that "he's got great coaches and teammates, but it's Mahomes that's special, especially when it counts."

He has also been a coach at the University of North Carolina.