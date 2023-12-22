Who are Kyren Williams’ parents Larry and Taryn? Rams RB’s family explored

In the second half of a Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown. He then sprinted toward the stands and tossed the touchdown ball to his mother, Taryn.

The former Notre Dame running back is constantly aware of Taryn's seating location during games, according to sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung's comments during the broadcast.

Earlier this week, Williams said to Hartung:

"She's always been my rock.”

Who are the parents of Kyren Williams? Kyren Williams' parents are Taryn Williams and Larry. The athlete has consistently stated that he is grateful for everything his parents did for both his sister and him.

Who is Kyren Williams' mom, Taryn Williams?

Kyren Williams was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 26, 2020, to Larry and Taryn Williams. From Williams' early years at St. John Vianney High School to his career with the Los Angeles Rams, his mother has consistently supported him throughout his football career. If the running back is on the field, there's a strong probability that his mother is somewhere in the stands, supporting and cheering him on.

Kyren Williams has already made his mark on the NFL. After he scored a touchdown in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints, the young player located his mother in the stands and threw her the ball.

Who is Kyren Williams' dad, Larry Williams?

Larry Williams, the father of Kyren William, was a football player in his younger years. In college, he played linebacker for Northern Illinois.

But unlike his son, Larry chose not to play professional football after graduating from college.

There are not many details available regarding Larry Williams's post-college activities. However, his mentorship enabled his son to play football for St. John Vianney High School and record 922 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. In addition, Kyren caught 51 passes for 774 yards and 12 touchdowns.