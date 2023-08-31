Kyu Blu Kelly's father is Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Brian Kelly.

Brian Kelly spent the first ten years of his career with the Buccaneers, playing a significant role in the team's first-ever Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XXXVII.

He played college football for USC and enjoyed a decent college career, eventually getting drafted in round two of the 1998 Draft. On the other hand, his son Kyu Blu Kelly played for Stanford and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft.

Let's look at the older Kelly's career highlights and what Kyu Blu must do to surpass his legacy on the Gridiron.

Brian Kelly's career highlights

Brian Kelly came into the NFL with a reputation for being a ball hawk in college. He has decent measurements and speed for a cornerback and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 45th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

The former player was an instant hit in Tampa Bay, as the fans took to him due to his passion for the game. His best season was arguably in 2002, when he led the league in interceptions (a tie with Rod Woodson) and finished the year as a Super Bowl champ.

The Jon Gruden-coached Bucs won Super Bowl XXXVII, taking home the crown for the first time in franchise history.

Kelly played for the Bucs until 2008, when he exercised a buyout option in his contract and became a free agent for the first time. He then joined the Detroit Lions for one season, retiring from the NFL after the team released him at the end of the 2008 NFL season.

Kyu Blu Kelly's football career

Kyu Blu Kelly had his college career at Stanford University and played the same position as his dad. He was a two-time second-team All-Pac-12 honoree in college.

The Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 157th install pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The team waived him before the 2023 season, but he was promptly claimed off the waivers by the Seattle Seahawks.

Kelly might have found the perfect system for him, as the Seahawks are known to take late-draft picks and develop them into elite players. He might be the next Richard Sherman as long as he buys into Pete Carroll's system in Seattle.

The player has a long way to go before surpassing his dad's NFL legacy, but you have to start from somewhere.