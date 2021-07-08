Who is Laith Wallschleger? What team did Laith Wallschleger play for?

Laith Wallschleger earned his bachelor's degree in finance, a minor in theater, and an M.B.A. from the University of Delaware. Wallschleger also graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Laith Wallschleger landed great opportunities.

Laith Wallschleger is a professional actor, voice actor, and stuntman. He has made appearances in Oxygen Network's Snapped, Showtime's Homeland, and HBO's Paterno. He also has voiceover credits for his commercials that he was involved in for Sam's Club, Dr. Pepper, Intel, Staples, and Burger King.

Wallschleger separates himself from other voiceovers by executing over 100 accents, characters, and celebrity impressions. His abilities have landed him opportunities to impersonate WWE superstars, NFL athletes, television personalities, voice-published audiobooks, podcasts, video games, and animations.

Looking forward to watching former @DelawareFB Defensive Lineman, @LaithChaz (Laith Wallschleger), make his debut tonight on @worst_cooks on @FoodNetwork!



Love that channel and another chance to root on the school’s all-time leader in blocked kicks. #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/TsIBVIKKIs — Scott Klatzkin (@BlueHensRadio) August 4, 2019

Wallschleger currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and is represented by Central Florida Talent and Naturally Fit.

Before becoming an actor, Laith Wallschleger was a successful football player. Here's a quick look at Laith Wallschleger's success while playing in college and the NFL.

Who did Laith Wallschleger play for in college and the NFL?

Former Delaware DE Laith Wallschleger

Before Laith Wallschleger became an actor, he was dominating for the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturdays. Wallschleger accomplished a lot on the football field while playing at Delaware.

During his time in Delaware, Laith Wallschleger started 20 games and appeared in 26 games in Delaware. Wallschleger posted 87 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. The former Fightin' Blue Hen defensive end holds the record for the most field goals blocked with six.

FB: Laith Wallschleger blocked one of Villanova's FG attempts as #BlueHens trail at half #BHStateOfMind pic.twitter.com/9ijmP2TAgg — #BlueHens (@UDBlueHens) November 22, 2014

Laith Wallschleger capped off his college football career as a fifth-year senior. He was granted an extra year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury in 2013. Wallschleger was also an All-Colonial Athletic Association candidate.

Wallschleger was a three-year letter winner for Delaware. He was one of the team's strongest and most physical players on the Fightin' Blue Hens depth chart.

After playing four successful seasons with the University of Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, Laith Wallschleger went undrafted. The Arizona Cardinals signed Wallschleger as an undrafted free agent.

Unfortunately for Wallschleger, things didn't work out as planned with the Cardinals. Laith Wallschleger retired from the NFL and transitioned from a game of football to acting.

The move from the NFL to acting has been a successful transition for Laith Wallshleger, and his future looks bright.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar