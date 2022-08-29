Who is Demarcus Robinson? Former Chiefs wideout makes a big impression on Ravens debut scoring 67-yard TD

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed former Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after the Las Vegas Raiders released him earlier this month. The Ravens will be happy with their decision to acquire Robinson as he put up quite a show in the last match against the Commanders. The Ravens defeated the Commanders 17-15 and ended their preseason with a win.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Demarcus Robinson as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Robinson played six seasons for the Chiefs in which he had 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season with the Chiefs came in 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, Robinson had 32 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns. The following year, he had 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns. After the 2021-22 season, the Chiefs released Demarcus Robinson. In March 2022, the Raiders acquired him, only to release him five months later.

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed him to a one-year, $1,035,000 deal. His contract includes $895,000 guaranteed money.

The Commanders were leading in the first quarter by 3-0. It was at the start of the second quarter that Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown found a gap and threw a 67-yard touchdown strike to Demarcus Robinson. Robinson, being a veteran, made the whole act look easy and took away the lead from the Commanders.

The Ravens were looking for an experienced receiver on their team and found one in Robinson. The veteran will guide the younger wideouts, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and James Roche II.

Will Demarcus Robinson add value to the Baltimore Ravens?

Although Robinson, in his six-year NFL career, has never recorded a season in which he had 500 or more yards, he will play an important role for the team. The best thing about Robinson is that he has never missed a single game in his entire six-year career. He has played 97 games to date and started in 42 of them.

Apart from that, he brings much-needed experience to a young wide receiver corps. Robinson has not been given a seat on the team's roster, but whenever needed, he will be out there backing the young boys and helping the team reach a possible Super Bowl.

