Who lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020?

Who led the NFL in passing yards? With the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, leaders in all of the league's major statistical categories have been verified. Who else was in the race for the passing yard crown? Let's break it down.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 yards. Watson had a career year this past season, but the Houston Texans finished 4-12. Watson only dipped below 200 yards once this season, and he recorded 300+ yards in 10 of his 16 of his appearances. He is the first Texans QB to lead the NFL in passing yards.

DW4 took his game to new heights in 2020.

WR Brandin Cooks was one of Watson's favorite offensive weapons. He finished with 1,150 receiving yards. Of course, Watson's numbers were helped by the fact that the Texans relied on a more pass-friendly offense. The team often played from behind, and Watson's offense frequently was involved in several shootouts, too.

This week, Watson has been in the rumor mill, as he seemingly requested a trade from the Texans. If Watson moves to a new team, he could find even more success in the NFL.

Which other QBs led the NFL in passing yards?



The rest of the top 5 is rounded out with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Falcons QB Matt Ryan and Bills QB Josh Allen.

Mahomes was only 83 yards behind Watson, and the Chiefs QB didn't play in the season finale. Mahomes was an MVP candidate throughout the season, he could have broken 5,000 passing yards if he played in NFL Week 17.

Tom Brady, the ageless wonder, finished with 4,633 yards. He played in all 16 games, and he led the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

Ryan, much like Watson, played on a 4-12 team, and he finished with 4,581 yards. He was boosted by Calvin Ridley's 1,374 receiving yards. Like Watson, Ryan could be on the move this offseason, as the Falcons could choose to move on from the former MVP.

Finally, MVP candidate Josh Allen finished with 4,544 yards. He had a career year, and his success has been a major factor in the Bills' remarkable season. With Allen at QB, the Bills could genuinely contend for the Super Bowl this year.