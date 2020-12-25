Who leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns?

Tyreek Hill has put together a career year for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill is one of the toughest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His speed and reliable hands make him almost impossible to guard. These are just two of the many abilities that have taken Tyreek Hill to leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 15.

Let's take a look at how Tyreek Hill has put together a career-best 2020 NFL Season.

Tyreek Hill's 2020 NFL Season

Tyreek Hill has not missed a start in the 2020 NFL Season. He has almost surpassed all his career highs. Hill is four receptions away from breaking his career high in receptions.

Tyreek Hill: 25 TDs of 30+ yards since entering the NFL in 2016



No other player has more than 15 😳 pic.twitter.com/5Z5D8Rh3by — PFF (@PFF) December 24, 2020

Tyreek Hill is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and 11th in the NFL in receptions. Hill has 1,211 receiving yards and 83 receptions in the 2020 NFL Season. Tyreek Hill would set a career high during the 2017 NFL Season.

During the 2017 NFL Season, Hill would record 87 receptions, 1,479 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. In the 2020 NFL Season, Tyreek hill has recorded 83 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He has already surpassed his career high in receiving touchdowns.

There are two games left in the 2020 NFL Season and the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver only needs four receptions and 268 receiving yards to surpass his 2017 NFL Season. Tyreek Hill currently leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 15 on the year.

Tyreek Hill's top 2020 NFL Games this season

Three games in the 2020 NFL Season stand out more than the others when it comes to Tyreek Hill's success.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers

9 receptions

113 receiving yards

2 touchdowns

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

4 receptions

98 receiving yards

2 touchdowns

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13 receptions

269 receiving yards

3 touchdowns

Tyreek Hill would record a touchdown in every game but three this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 13-1 going into Week 16. There are two games left in the 2020 Season and Hill is on pace to have 18 touchdowns. Tyreek Hill will go down as one of the toughest wide receiver to guard in the NFL when he retires.

Through 73 career games:



Cris Carter: 27 receiving touchdowns.



Larry Fitzgerald: 43 receiving touchdowns.



Terrell Owens: 41 receiving touchdowns.



Marvin Harrison: 44 receiving touchdowns.



Tyreek Hill: 47 receiving touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/bJcLLHtASL — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 21, 2020

Tyreek Hill has the perfect quarterback for him. Patrick Mahomes has a rocket for an arm and can almost make every throw. All Patrick Mahomes has to do is drop back and throw it as far as he can and Hill will come down with it.