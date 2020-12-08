Who leads the NFL in receiving yards?

DK Metcalf is the NFL leader in receiving yards this season in a close race. Metcalf has 1,119 receiving yards coming out of Week 13, with four more weeks left in the regular season.

The Seattle Seahawks would select wide receiver DK Metcalf out of Ole Miss with the 64th pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It was a surprise that DK Metcalf fell to the second round when he was ranked towards the top of the class in his position. Metcalf put together a great campaign at Ole Miss and has carried that over to the NFL.

DK Metcalf's 2020 NFL season

DK Metcalf has improved in every receiving category in the 2020 NFL season from his rookie year. Metcalf put together a solid 2019 season with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. The Seattle wide receiver would go over 100 yards receiving in only one game for the Seahawks during the 2019 NFL season.

In the 2020 NFL season, DK Metcalf has went over 100 yards receiving in five of the Seahawks' games. He has surpassed 150 receiving yards in two of those games. Metcalf has 325 yards after catch (YAC), he leads all Seattle Seahawks wide receivers in that category.

DK Metcalf sat James Bradberry down. My goodness.pic.twitter.com/RBusxX2N16 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

DK Metcalf is ranked in the top ten in the NFL in every major receiving category but one. Metcalf is ranked 18th in the NFL in receptions. He has already increased his receptions from 58 to 63 this season, and there are still games left to be played.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,119 receiving yards, but the race is close. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is only five yards away from passing DK Metcalf. Metcalf has caught nine receiving touchdowns during the 2020 NFL Season.

DK Metcalf has improved in his average yards per reception as well. In 2019 he averaged 15.5 yards per reception. In the 2020 NFL season, DK Metcalf is averaging 17.8 yards per reception. The Seahawks definitely need him to continue his successful 2020 NFL season if they want to make a deep playoff run.

DK Metcalf, the new 'Megatron'

DK Metcalf's success during the 2020 NFL Season has drawn people to compare him to former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, a.k.a. "Megatron."

The two wide receivers are built almost the same and both give defensive backs nightmares. Metcalf is probably the faster of the two wide outs but Johnson has better catching ability.

Megatron and DK are both one of a kind.



Insane numbers 🤯💪 @dkm14 @calvinjohnsonjr pic.twitter.com/sX86NM3Yim — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2020

It is hard to compare wide receivers with all the rule changes that the NFL has made over the past few years. Calvin Johnson and DK Metcalf are playing in two different leagues it seems like. This does not take away from either of their successful careers in the NFL. It would be a treat to watch a game with both DK Metcalf and Calvin Johnson squaring off with each other.