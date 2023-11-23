Who are the Lions-Packers announcers on Fox? All about NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving game's coverage team

The Detroit Lions will square off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Thanksgiving Day clash is scheduled to commence at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 23 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth for the Lions-Packers game on Fox. Erin Andrews will be the sideline reporter for the contest. Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Olsen will provide color commentary for the Week 12 game on Thursday.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers injury report for NFL Week 12

Jordan Love will start as the Green Bay Packers QB in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions head into Thursday's game will just one injury. The hosts ruled out offensive guard Jonah Jackson (wrist) for the Week 12 game against Green Bay. Jared Goff will start as the quarterback for the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have a few injury concerns heading into Week 12. The visitors have ruled out Aaron Jones (knee) and Darnell Savage Jr. (calf).

The Packers have listed A.J. Dillon (groin), De'Vondre Campbell (neck), Jaire Alexander (shoulder), Rudy Ford (biceps) and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) as questionable. Green Bay also announced that tight end Josiah Deguara (hip) is doubtful for the matchup against Detroit.

Quarterback Jordan Love is set to lead the offense for the Packers.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers NFL game will air on FOX. Fans in Detroit can watch the game live on the local channel WJBK, while those in Green Bay can catch the game on WLUK.

The Lions-Packers contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

