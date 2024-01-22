Who do the Lions play in the NFC Championship Game 2024? Detroit's road to Super Bowl LVIII explained

The Detroit Lions confirmed their spot in the 2024 NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan 21. Dan Campbell's team took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 at Ford Field in the divisional round to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs.

Now, the Lions will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in this year's Championship game. However, Detroit will not have home-field advantage for the crunch contest.

The Lions finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and clinched the NFC North for the first time. They grabbed the No. 3 seed in the conference.

In the wild-card round, Detroit recorded a narrow 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Jared Goff and company then beat the Buccaneers to register back-to-back postseason victories at Ford Field.

However, the Lions will need to get past Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers to book a ticket for a maiden Super Bowl appearance.

The 49ers also finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and clinched the NFC West. They were also the No.1 seed in the conference, which gave them direct qualification into the divisional round, without having to play a wild-card game.

San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the divisional round on Saturday. The 49ers will hope to avoid another exit in the Championship game, having been eliminated at the same stage last season.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game?

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will lead the team's offense in the NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game will air live on FOX on Sunday, Jan. 28. Fans can also livestream the matchup on Fubo TV.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Detroit Lions have never reached the Super Bowl. However, Dan Campbell can create history with the franchise if Detroit manages to take down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.