Who do the Lions play in the NFL Playoffs? Detroit's postseason schedule explained

In the NFC wild-card round on Sunday night, the third-seeded Detroit Lions will take on the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. For a few reasons, this is one of the most anticipated playoff meetings.

First of all, with 32 years without an NFL postseason victory under their belt, the Lions hold the longest losing streak in the league among the 32 clubs. The Lions have also missed seven seasons of postseason action, with their most recent appearance coming on January 7, 2017, when they were defeated 26-6 by the Seattle Seahawks.

The fact that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams owns multiple team records in Detroit is another intriguing storyline that fans may anticipate.

He will now want to eliminate the team that brought him to the league in the first round of the playoffs. Stafford made the switch to the Rams in 2021 after spending the first 12 seasons of his professional career with the Lions. After that, in his first season in Los Angeles, the seasoned quarterback went on to win a Super Bowl.

The fact that the Lions will benefit from playing on home soil is undoubtedly what they will be most excited about for their encounter with the Rams. The last time Detroit hosted a playoff game, it ended in a devastating 28-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 1993 campaign.

If Detroit can get a win against the Rams, it will set up a divisional round matchup with one of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Dallas Cowboys.

Everything you need to watch the Lions vs. Rams playoff game is provided below, including the time, date, broadcast details, and streaming information.

How to watch Lions vs Rams in the Wildcard Round?

The first Detroit Lions postseason matchup at Ford Field has a confirmed date and time. On Sunday, January 14 at 8.15 p.m. ET, they will play the Los Angeles Rams at home. NBC will televise the game.

It could potentially be an exciting clash since this is the first time the two clubs have faced off in Detroit since Jared Goff moved to Detroit and Matthew Stafford left for Los Angeles.

Fans can watch the Wildcard game live on FuboTV if they don't have cable or access to NBC. A complimentary seven-day trial is offered to new subscribers.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Ford Field, Downtown Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBC

Live streaming: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+