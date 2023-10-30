Who are the Lions-Raiders announcers tonight on ABC and ESPN? All about NFL week 8 MNF game coverage

The Detroit Lions will lock horns with the Las Vegas Raiders to draw curtains on Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 30 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the Lions-Raiders game on ABC and ESPN, while Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the crunch contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Aikman will provide color commentary for the Week 8 game on Monday Night Football.

Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report for NFL Week 8

Lions QB Jared Goff is expected to start in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will be without running back David Montgomery (ribs) and offensive guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) for Week 8. The hosts have also listed Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Paschal, Benito Jones, Malcolm Rodriguez and Halapoulivaati Vaitai as doubtful.

Jared Goff is expected to start as quarterback for Detroit. He has thrown for 1,902 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and led his team to the top of the NFC North with a 5-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) for the MNF game, with Curtis Bolton, Daniel Carlson and Nate Hobbs listed as questionable.

Jimmy Garoppolo is in line to start at quarterback for the visitors in Week 8. The Raiders are third in the AFC West with a 3-4 record this season and will want to get back to winning ways after their loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV schedule and live stream details

The Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 NFL game will air on ESPN and ABC. It can also be streamed live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders

: Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Stadium : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Date : Monday, Oct. 30

: Monday, Oct. 30 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV